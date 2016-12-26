Gary Hultman and Ashley Nale to be wed

We’re awfully proud to report that there’s going to be another bluegrass wedding in the future, folks. On Christmas Day, Gary Hultman of the Boxcars asked Ashley Nicole Nale of The Loose Strings Band to be his bride. While an exact date is yet to be set, they’re planning to tie the knot late next year.

Gary had this to share:

“I had been wanting to ask her for a couple of months now and I felt like God had pretty much pieced everything together for us. We both are out of school now, Ashley just graduated from ETSU and accepted a job that she will start in January. I’m so excited for her! She’s going to be an incredible nurse! So the timing felt right! I tried to be as sneaky as possible and made trips to Roy’s Diamond Center in Ashley’s hometown of Galax, and I finally got her ring ordered. I had only had it a few days and I decided I couldn’t wait any longer. So on Christmas Day, Ashley and her family and I were getting ready to go to her grandparents’ house for their family gathering and we decided to make a toast to safe travels, and Christmas time, etc…and I put the ring in Ashley’s glass and brought it to her! I got down on my knee and told her I couldn’t wait any longer and I asked her to marry me! She said yes… and I’m beyond excited about it! Ashley is such a blessing in my life and she is so supportive and encouraging! She is the most kindhearted, thoughtful, and selfless person I know. She is my best friend.”

Congratulations, Gary and Ashley!