A Coffee with ……………. Ray Cardwell

This is fun series in which we ask bluegrass music personalities, some famous, some not so famous, about some of their interests as well as about the music that they love.

“One of the most interesting things about Ray is his range,” Pat Flynn says. “He has a very diverse musical background”.

Ray Cardwell brings a different set of talents to the bluegrass music fold, blending “blues and gospel to a cappella and straight-ahead bluegrass” and even some reggae, delivered with very distinctive vocals.

He grew up in Springfield, Missouri, with bluegrass music present throughout his childhood. His father had a band, Marvin Cardwell and the Country Boys. Besides his immediate family, he grew up listening to local musicians Roy and Betty Craft, Donnie Koontz, and John Wynn.

The national acts that came around were Jim and Jesse McReynolds, Country Gazette and, occasionally, Bill Monroe.

Marvin Cardwell and the Country Boys played a combination of traditional country music and bluegrass, performing at county fairs, town festivals, coon hunts, church events, and they even had their own live radio show every Saturday afternoon based in Aurora, Missouri.

Cardwell started singing at church and on his father’s show at age three, and while in the sixth grade he started playing the guitar and the saxophone for the school band.

Around 1975-1976, Ray and his two sisters, Susan and Nancy, were ready to participate in a family band with their parents. The Cardwell Family bluegrass band performed in the late 1970s through to early 1980s on a variety of stages, including the Mountain Folks Music Festival at Silver Dollar City; Fort of the Osage, in Osage Beach, Missouri; Dogpatch, USA, between the cities of Harrison and Jasper in the state of Arkansas; and various concerts hosted by Ozarks musicologist, Max Hunter.

In the roles of band leader, music director or sideman, Cardwell has performed and toured extensively with bluegrass, Americana, country, jazz, reggae, blues, musical theater, new wave, Motown, choral and rockabilly groups.

In the 1980s he spent time playing rock and reggae.

In 1992 he met some bluegrass enthusiasts from Columbia, MO and started his return to bluegrass with the regional band, Slick Nickel.

Cardwell moved to Nashville in January 1994 and became a member of the bluegrass band, New Tradition. In the two years to May 1996 he helped the band to record two CDs, Old Time Gospel Jamboree (for Brentwood Records) and Following the Son, which was recorded independently.

He returned to his home state of Missouri a few years later to raise a family while teaching vocal and instrumental ensembles, and re-enrolled in college to finish a degree in Music Education.

After many years away from bluegrass, Cardwell was recently drawn back to the genre, “I had so much luck that I played with so many different bands,” he told the News Tribune. “I feel like my music is a direct product of bluegrass and old time bands, just because I’ve always grown up with it, and I like to call it bluegrass soul.”

Cardwell’s first Pinecastle Records’ recording, Tennessee Moon, is released today, and will celebrate with a special release performance at Nashville’s City Winery tonight. He wrote nine out of twelve songs on the album.

He has played/sang in a wide variety of places, including Westminster Abbey, Canterbury Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Cologne Cathedral (Germany), as well as the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center.

Cardwell has worked on Holland America Cruise Lines as a show band member doing cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska also. He has performed in 18 different countries and in 46 states.