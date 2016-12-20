Christmas EP from Barefoot Movement

Arrangements are generally in keeping with the classic versions you remember, but performed on acoustic stringed instruments with the sort of spunky fun that fans of the Movement will expect.

Guitarist Alex Conerly also provides lead vocals, with Tommy Norris on mandolin, and Katie Blomarz on bass. They worked up this material for a December Christmas tour, now concluded, and recorded this project as a keepsake.

You can sample the music from the Christmas album here, and purchase it for download for only $6 from the band’s web site.