Chris Jones CD release event in Nashville

Nashville’s venerable Station Inn was the site of a special CD-release concert last Friday night for Made To Move, the latest album from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers.

The room was sold out, standing room only even, with that peculiarly Nashville sort of crowd that mixes friends, fans, music media, and fellow artists, all enjoying the show. Spotted in the audience were bluegrass notables like Roland White, Ashby Frank, Mike Bub, and Irene Kelley.

All three of the writers of the record’s first #1, I’m a Wanderer, were in the house: Thomm Jutz and Charley Stefl, and naturally, Night Drivers bassist Jon Weisberger. Chris even recognized a member of his curling team in Sexsmith, Alberta at one of the tables.

His brother-in-law Ron Block sat in for a couple of songs, as did banjo picker Gina Clowes’ sister Malia Furtado on fiddle, giving their set a nice family homecoming vibe.

They played every track from Made To Move, plus a number of selections from previous efforts.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of a cake from their label, Mountain Home Music, with cutouts of the band members affixed – along with a copy of the CD. A fine time was had by all.

Made To Move is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold, or from the band directly online.