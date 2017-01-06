Burn The Barn from Big Country Bluegrass

Rebel Records has released an advance single from Let Them Know I’m From Virginia, their upcoming album for Big Country Bluegrass. It’s a new song from Tracy O’Connell that fits right in with the hard-charging, traditional bluegrass sound this bunch has specialized in for 30 years. And did you know they’re from Virginia?

Burn The Barn is in the classic “songs about bluegrass” sub-category, one that Big Country Bluegrass has found success with in the past. Think of their 2010 hit, The Boys In Hats and Ties from Tom T Hall, as an example. That one was a song about Flatt & Scruggs, but this new one simply tells of a bluegrass band coming to your town and burnin’ down the barn.

Big Country Bluegrass is Tommy Sells on mandolin, Teresa Sells on guitar, Tony King on banjo, Eddie Gill on guitar, Tim Laughlin on fiddle, and John Treadway on bass.

Here’s a taste of the single…

Let Them Know I’m From Virginia is due for a March 17 release, and pre-orders are available now from popular digital sites. These include an instant download of Burn The Barn with your order.

Radio programmers can download the single now from Airplay Direct.