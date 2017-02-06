Bob Shue passes

Bob Shue, popular North Carolina luthier and instrument repairman, has died. He was 81 years old when he passed on February 1.

Known in later years primarily for his hand made mandolins, Bob had also been a performer as a younger man. He played banjo and worked with a number of North Carolina bands, like Carolina Mountain Boys, Southern Run, and Southern Junction. A fixture for years at festivals in the Piedmont region, Bob was familiar to bluegrass fans throughout the area.

Multiple heart attacks and congestive heart failure had slowed him down, and friends had been collecting funds towards his medical expenses even before he passed. That GoFundMe page has now been converted to accept donations for funeral costs.

No word yet on arrangements. We’ll update with those details when we learn them.

R.I.P., Bob Shue.