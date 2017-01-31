Bluebirds video from Cup O’Joe

Irish sibling grassers Cup O’Joe are back with a new video from their current EP, Bluebirds.

This time it’s the title track featuring lead vocals from brothers Benjamin and Reuben Agnew. Their younger sister Tabitha provides banjo and joins them on the chorus. You can definitely feel the influence of Irish folk music on this one.

John Breese of Cardboard Fox once again did the filming, this time at the Black Dam in Northern Ireland.

Bluebirds is available from popular online download sites, and from the band directly on CD.