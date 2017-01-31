Billie Renee’ Johnson to Truegrass

Truegrass Entertainment has announced the signing of Billie Renee’ Johnson to the label. Her latest album, Billie Renee’ – Songs from the Heart, is due for release on Truegrass February 17.

An east Kentucky native, Johnson grew up singing with her family’s Gospel group with both her parents serving as musical mentors. She’s been performing on her own since she finished college and started her own band, Billie Renee’ and Cumberland Gap, in 1997. They won the SPBGMA International Band Championship in 2006.

Songs From The Heart finds Billie Renee’ surround by some of Kentucky’s finest studio musicians, including Truegrass founder Rickey Wasson, who engineered and co-produced the project, plus Ron Stewart, Matt Leadbetter, Marty Raybon, Shayne Bartley, Josh Hymer, Harold Nixon, and several others. Johnson even recruited her parents to sing one of the songs with her.

She tells us that, in her case, the album title is literally true.