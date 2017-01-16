Belgian bluegrass from the Suncourt Ramblers

What does Belgian bluegrass sound like, you might ask? Well according to this newly-released video from Zonhoven’s Suncourt Ramblers, it sounds pretty much like it does everywhere else in the world.

The Ramblers assembled around a single microphone to cut this spirited version of Riding That Midnight Train, originally recorded by The Stanley Brothers in 1959.

Making up the band are David Bammens on mandolin, Eric Vanderfeesten on guitar, Peter Lesage on fiddle, Jos Maesen on reso-guitar, Bert Peyffers on bass, Jos Vandael on accordion, and Hans Wolters on banjo.

You can find out more about the Suncourt Ramblers online – depending on how well you read Dutch.