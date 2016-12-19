Banjo Babes Calendar #4

They’re back – for the fourth year in a row.

That’s right, the Banjo Babes Calendar for 2017 is now available, featuring both a full-sized calendar with high quality art photos of female banjo pickers, plus an audio CD with songs and tunes from the same group of ladies.

Using a theme of Vote For Banjo, the various images depict electioneering motifs through the ages, as imagined by the artists depicted.

Chosen for 2017 are Amber Rogers (of Scenic Roots), Emily Dowden, Hannah Shira Naiman, Liat Tova Lis (of Lake Toba), Kate Lissauer, Chloe LeGrand (of Blue Belles), Megan McKamey, Dani Aubert (of Patchy Sanders and Fellow Pynins), Eliza Mary Doyle, Mary Z. Cox, Alina Vivita, and Sharon Martinson (of The Littlest Birds). Each gets a month on the calendar, and song on the CD.

Once again, this is a collaborative project among the pickers, managed and curated by Erin Inglish. A number of sample images can be seen below.

Both the color calendar and the CD can be yours for $25. You can support this project and the many ladies involved by ordering one online.