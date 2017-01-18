Avery Welter to The Churchmen

The Churchmen, one of the most enduring and successful bluegrass Gospel groups still touring, have announced the addition of Avery Welter on guitar. He steps in for David Guthrie, who has spent the past ten years running the roads with the band.

Avery is currently enrolled at East Tennessee State University, where he studies both bluegrass and anthropology. He plays both fiddle and guitar in ensembles at the school, allowing him to stretch out and experience bluegrass and Celtic music. Growing up near the hard working town of Pittsburgh, PA, he learned to play bluegrass from his father while studying classical violin at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.

Though still a very young man, Welter already has stage credentials with Larry Gillis and Swampgrass, and Dreamcatcher. He is also an accomplished banjo player.

Speaking for the band, Keith Clark welcomed Welter to The Churchmen.

“Avery is an extremely talented singer and musician that we look forward to performing with. He brings energy and enthusiasm that we find contagious and we can’t wait to hit the road for 2017 with this young man.”

The Churchmen have been performing and recording Gospel bluegrass for the past 28 years, based near Martinsville, VA. You can follow their touring schedule online.