Another Rainy Monday from Bluegrass Outlaws

The Bluegrass Outlaws have released a second single from their debut, self-titled album.

This one is Another Rainy Monday, written and sung by mandolinist Evan Maynard. It’s a lovely, mid-tempo song about a traveling musician reflecting sadly on his loneliness as the rain falls outside.

Alongside Maynard, the Outlaws are Chris Monk on banjo, Becky Webb Monk on bass, Wesley Wolfe on guitar, and Cody Bauer on fiddle.

You can hear the song below in this static video from CD Baby.

The album is available for sale wherever you find bluegrass music, and to radio programmers at Airplay Direct.