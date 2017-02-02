Annie from Breaking Grass

Mountain Fever Records has dropped a debut single from Warning Signs, their upcoming project for Mississippi’s Breaking Grass.

Like most everything the band records, Annie, was written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar. It’s the story of a present-day reincarnation of Annie Oakley, who uses her prowess with the six-shooters to keep her man in line.

Breaking Grass is Farrar on guitar, Tyler White on fiddle, Britt Sheffield on bass, Zach Wooten on mandolin, and Jody Elmore on banjo.

Annie is available now to radio programmers through Airplay Direct, and to consumers through popular download sites.

Warning Signs is set for a March 17 release.