And the Bluegrass Grammy goes to…

Bluegrass music was well represented in this afternoon’s Grammy Premiere Awards ceremony, distributing the many trophies that make up the infamous “handed out earlier in the day” awards that are regularly mentioned in the national telecast later in the evening. This afternoon ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is not telecast, though viewers can watch a live stream online at the Grammy web site.

These include categories that honor musical styles with a less expansive though every bit as passionate fan base, and the awards are cherished by the winners as much as any pop or rap act. Here winners were announced in Christian and Gospel, bluegrass, folk, and various ethnic styles, plus jazz and classical music. A number of film, technical, and production awards are also given out.

The O’Connor Band performed during the show, laying their powerhouse rendition of Ruby on the assembled artists and industry folks in the hall. Young Kate Lee, married to Mark O’Connor’s son, Forrest, and one of three fiddlers in the band, acquitted herself valiantly vocally on this number so closely associated with Bobby Osborne.

Sarah Jarosz made a repeat appearance as a presenter, and again showed herself to be a gracious and dignified host as she announced the nominees and winners in the classical and dance categories. And The Isaacs showed up during the pre-show, red carpet interviews to talk about their nomination for Best Gospel Roots Album.

Sarah Jarosz won for her House of Mercy song in the Best American Roots Performance, and Best Folk Album for Undercurrent. And no… they didn’t get her name right. Well done, Sarah.

Vince Gill won Best American Roots Song for his original, Kid Sister, written for his former Time Jumpers band mate, Dawn Sears.

And the all-important Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album went to… Coming Home – O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, Label: Rounder Records. Congratulations O’Connors!

Congratulations also to all the bluegrass nominees, Blue Highway, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, and Claire Lynch.