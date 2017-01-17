Amy Beth Hale to IBMA

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the hiring of Amy Beth Hale as their new Member Services Director.

She has worked in and around bluegrass, country, and Americana music for years, serving recently as Director of Writer/Publisher Relations at SESAC Nashville, and as an intern at the Country Music Foundation.

Hale received her education at Middle Tennessee State University, and is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Bluegrass.

She says that she looks forward to assisting IBMA members in her new position.

“I am honored to join the IBMA staff! It is a privilege to belong to and support this community. Bluegrass is very dear to me.”

IBMA members can reach her by email, or by phone at 615-256-3222.