All You Need Is Music coming from The Davidson Brothers

The Davidson Brothers took some time away from their native Australia to come to Nashville and record their next album recently, and report in this video that it’s set for release in the spring.

Take a look as Hamish and Lachlan lead us through a brief tour of their visit to Music City, including time in the studio with US bluegrass superpickers, offering a little taste of the music they have in store.

All You Need is Music is set for an April 7 release, with special pre-order, free-shipping deals for Davidson fans worldwide. Anyone who orders multiple copies in advance from Australia will be entered in a drawing to win a backyard concert from the boys at your home. Imagine that!

See full details online.