2017 YeeHaw Junction Bluegrass Festival

The 2017 edition of the Yee Haw Junction Bluegrass Festival kicked off before we arrived on site. The Darrel Webb band performed Tuesday evening. Wednesday saw a potluck for early arrivals. Greg Bird then hosted an open mic session in the special activities tent. The evening was closed out by promoter Ernie Evans and his band South Country Classic. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday bring the Gibson Brothers, Nothin’ Fancy, Remington Ryde, IIIrd Tyme Out, and other great bands to Yee Haw.

This is the second year at the Okeechobee fairgrounds for Yee Haw after many years on the property owned by the festival’s long time operator, the late Beverly Zicheck.

Ernie and Debi Evans host several festivals in Florida. Yee Haw kicks off their 2017 season.