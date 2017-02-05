2017 SPBGMA Award winners

As the 2017 SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville comes to a close in Nashville, the organization hands out their annual awards, voted on by the attendees at the weekend festival at the Music City Sheraton.

And the winners are:

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – DA Callaway

Special thanks to Nick Newlon, who is reporting from the convention hall. Be on the lookout for his upcoming solo project, produced by Clay Hess.