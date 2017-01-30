2017 Northern California Bluegrass Award winners

The 10th annual Northern California Bluegrass Awards were given out over the weekend at the Bluegrass On Broadway Festival in Redwood City. Winners are chosen by the membership of the Northern California Bluegrass Society, and represent the top bluegrass performers in their part of the state, along with lifetime achievement awards to those who have dedicated time and energy to the music, or the organization.

Bluegrass on Broadway is a free festival, located between San Jose and San Francisco, which invites bluegrass lovers throughout the area to enjoy performances on Friday and Saturday at various locations in town, followed by a NCBS Film festival this evening at the Redwood City Main Library. All events are sponsored by area businesses and organized by the Redwood City Civic Cultural Commission.

And the winners were…

Band — Bean Creek, Santa Cruz

Male Vocalist — Sullivan Tuttle, Santa Cruz

Female Vocalist — A. J. Lee, Santa Cruz

Guitar — Sullivan Tuttle, Santa Cruz

Mandolin — Michael Tuttle, San Luis Obispo

Banjo — Luke Abbott, Santa Cruz

Fiddle — Jack Tuttle, Palo Alto

Dobro — Jim Mintun, Santa Cruz

Bass — Paul Knight, Marshall

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Paul Knight (Marshall), David Nielsen (Gilroy), Mike Russell (San Mateo), Joe Weed (Los Gatos), and Michael Hall (Redwood City).

Congratulations to all the recipients, and to the NCBS for pulling off another successful Bluegrass on Broadway festival.