2016 Homeles Benefit at the Station Inn

On December 11th Martha and Eddie Adcock hosted the 17th benefit for “Room at the Inn” at the Station Inn in Nashville. The Station Inn was packed with people ready to help. Many of the entertainers were local. Alan Sibley brought his band in from Mississippi.

We have contributed several times over the years, but this was our first opportunity to attend the event. Everyone in attendance was in a holiday mood.

Sam Jackson MC’d this event in his own masterful way.