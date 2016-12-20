2016 Homeles Benefit at the Station Inn

Posted on by Bill Warren

Eddie Adcock, Jim Lauderdale, and Martha Adcock at the 17th Annual Christmas
Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless – photo © Bill Warren

On December 11th Martha and Eddie Adcock hosted the 17th benefit for “Room at the Inn” at the Station Inn in Nashville. The Station Inn was packed with people ready to help. Many of the entertainers were local. Alan Sibley brought his band in from Mississippi.

We have contributed several times over the years, but this was our first opportunity to attend the event. Everyone in attendance was in a holiday mood.

Sam Jackson MC’d this event in his own masterful way.

  • 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Martha Adcock at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Eddie Adcock at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • MC Sam Jackson at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Sheriff, Reno & Hamilton at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Eddie Adcock, Kathy Chiavola, Gene Johnson, David Grier, and Alan O'Bryant at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Eddie Adcock, Gene Johnson, Kathy Chiavola, David Grier, and Alan O'Bryant at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Tom Gray, Gene Johnson, Eddie AdcockGene Johnson, and Kathy Chiavola at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Tom Gray, Gene Johnson, Eddie Adcock, and Martha Adcock at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jim Lauderdale at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Tom Gray, Gene Johnson, Eddie Adcock, Jim Lauderdale, and Martha Adcock at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Tim O'Brien and David Grier at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Tim O'Brien and David Grier at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Shadd Cobb, Tim O'Brien and David Grier at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren
  • Station Inn audience at the 17th Annual Christmas Bluegrass Benefit Concert for the Homeless - photo © Bill Warren

Other articles you might enjoy